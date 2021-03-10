Grand festival across 75 locations for 75 weeks: Modi government chalks out plans for 'Amrit Mahotsav'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday requested MPs and all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark India's 75 years of Independence, which will start from March 12 in Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Addressing the BJP's parliamentary party meeting, which was held almost after a year, Modi informed that the grand festival to commemorate the 75th year of Independence will be held at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks, he said.

The prime minister also gave a clarion call to the Members of Parliament that they should reach out to people and help in carrying out the COVID vaccination drive by the government, Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

"Prime Minister Modiji told MPs that they should act as a facilitator in the ongoing vaccination drive like by arranging vehicles for citizens to take them to the vaccination centres, helping in making arrangements at the vaccination centres and through other possible means," he said.

Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Joshi said.

"The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabramati Ashram in Ahmdedabad in Gujarat from March 12," he said.

The BJP's parliamentary party also passed a resolution applauding the prime minister for his able and effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi.

BJP president JP Nadda also addressed the party's parliamentary party meeting and said the party expanded its footprint and helped people during the pandemic, he said.