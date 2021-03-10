STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Grand festival across 75 locations for 75 weeks: Modi government chalks out plans for 'Amrit Mahotsav'

The prime minister also gave a clarion call to the Members of Parliament that they should reach out to people and help in carrying out the COVID vaccination drive by the government.

Published: 10th March 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda leave after attending the parliamentary meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday requested MPs and all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark India's 75 years of Independence, which will start from March 12 in Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Addressing the BJP's parliamentary party meeting, which was held almost after a year, Modi informed that the grand festival to commemorate the 75th year of Independence will be held at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks, he said.

The prime minister also gave a clarion call to the Members of Parliament that they should reach out to people and help in carrying out the COVID vaccination drive by the government, Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

"Prime Minister Modiji told MPs that they should act as a facilitator in the ongoing vaccination drive like by arranging vehicles for citizens to take them to the vaccination centres, helping in making arrangements at the vaccination centres and through other possible means," he said.

Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Joshi said.

"The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabramati Ashram in Ahmdedabad in Gujarat from March 12," he said.

The BJP's parliamentary party also passed a resolution applauding the prime minister for his able and effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi.

BJP president JP Nadda also addressed the party's parliamentary party meeting and said the party expanded its footprint and helped people during the pandemic, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi PM Modi India Independence Day Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp