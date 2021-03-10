STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen for class 1 to 8 on April 1

The schools were closed in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown.

Published: 10th March 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Notwithstanding a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Madhya Pradesh government decided on Wednesday to reopen Class I to Class VIII schools from April 1. 

The schools were closed in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown.

"The new academic session for schools always starts from April 1 and it will start from that date this year as well.  The MP School Education Department has decided to start the new academic session from April 1, 2021 for all classes and schools, including Class I to Class VIII," the MP minister of state for school education Inder Singh Parmar said.

"In places where there is a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the matter will be decided by the school administration and teachers, but for remaining places, we're issuing directions to start the classes with all safety protocols and precautions. But students will be sent to school only after parents consent and the accountability of the schools too will be fixed," Parmar said. "We appeal the parents to safely bring their children to school to ensure that the education of their children remains unhindered in future."

"We're issuing directions that in case of schools which have space constraints, the classes can be run in two shifts after adopting COVID-19 safety guidelines," the minister maintained. Till now, schools were allowed only to operate classes for Class IX to Class XII students in the central Indian state.

Importantly, in December 2020, the state government had decided not to reopen schools for Class I to Class VIII students till March 31, 2021. Meanwhile, the school students parents bodies have opposed the government's move to reopen schools from April 1.

"We vehemently oppose the move, particularly when the COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in the state. Who'll take responsibility, the government or the schools, if the students contract the killer virus on reopening of schools? The state government is playing in the schools, particularly the private school's hands, which could prove hazardous for the health of students and their families. The government is now stating that sending students to schools after reopening on April 1 isn't compulsory, as the students can come to schools only after parents consent. But in the last few months, similar instructions were issued about Class IX to Class XII students. However, the reality is that private schools forced parents to send their children to schools," general secretary of MP School Students Parents body Prabodh Pandya said.

Importantly, over the last 10 days, there have been fresh spike COVID-19 cases in MP, particularly in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. According to the state COVID-19 health bulletin issued on Wednesday evening, 516 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours (positivity rate of 3.1 per cent), maximum 184 in Indore and 92 in Bhopal, followed by 30 in Jabalpur and 19 each in Khargone and Ujjain. Three deaths, one each in Indore, Bhopal and Ratlam were also reported over the last 24 hours. With this total positive cases in the state rose 2,66,043 and total deaths so far rose to 3877.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh school Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp