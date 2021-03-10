STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naveen dedicates projects worth Rs 2,337 crore in Odisha's Nuapada district

The CM said 1.80 lakh people under the Komna and Khariar blocks of Nuapada district and Bangomunda, Muribahal, and Titlagarh blocks of Balangir district will be benefited from the irrigation project.

Published: 10th March 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated a slew of projects worth Rs 2337.15 crore in Nuapada district including the Lower Indra mega irrigation project.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said 1.80 lakh people of 200 villages under the Komna and Khariar blocks of Nuapada district and Bangomunda, Muribahal, and Titlagarh blocks of Balangir district will be benefited from the irrigation project.

Inaugurating the Rs 220 crore mega lift irrigation project, he said, it will be completed by the end of this year. The project will help irrigate around 18,000 hectares of agricultural land under Komna, Sinapali and Boden blocks of Nuapada district.

Besides, another 7,500 acres of land will be irrigated from Lower Indra through the underground pipeline, he added.

Describing it as an important irrigation project, the Chief Minister said it will not just meet the water need of the farmers but will bring a green revolution in the drought-prone Nuapada district.

Claiming that the irrigation potential of the district has been enhanced to 54% in the last 10 years, the Chief Minister said that 1.5 lakh acre of agricultural land has now received irrigation benefits promoting multi-crops and increasing yield of paddy, cotton, and maize. There is a significant increase in coverage under cotton and maize cultivation, he added.

The Chief Minister announced that a science park and a museum will be set up at the Lower Indra dam site at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Nuapada Lower Indra project Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp