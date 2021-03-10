STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA starts probe in Antilla bomb scare case

Maharashtra ATS has clarified that the investigation of Mansukh Hiren death case will remain with them and the case related to the recovery of explosives in a car will be probed by the NIA.

Published: 10th March 2021

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday visited the spot where an explosive-laden car was found near Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence and began a probe in the case.

The NIA on Monday received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case.

"NIA has received orders from MHA, GOI for investigation of case FIR 35/2020 registered at PS Gamdevi on February 25. This case relates to the recovery of explosives from a Mahindra Scorpio parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai. NIA is in the process of re-registering the case," NIA had informed ANI.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has clarified that the investigation of Mansukh Hiren (the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle) death case will remain with the ATS and the case related to the recovery of explosives in a car will be probed by the NIA.

The Maharashtra Police on Friday had said that an unknown male corpse was found in Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road in Mumbra West. Later the corpse was identified as Hiren, a resident of Thane whose vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near Ambani's residence. The police said prima facie it appears that Hiren died by suicide.

On Friday, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a probe by the NIA into Hiren's death.

According to Mumbai Police sources, a handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" addressed to Ambani and his wife Neeta was also found in the vehicle with explosives on February 25.

The suspect who parked the car (near Ambani's house) was seen in the CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said the Mumbai Police.The city police have deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found.

