Over 2.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far across India

83.76 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 10th March 2021 02:46 PM

Senior citizens wait for their turn to get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at BMC hospital in Mumbai Wednesday

Senior citizens wait for their turn to get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at BMC hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: More than 2.43 crore (2,43,67,906) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions across the States and Union Territories so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) informed on Wednesday.

"More than 2.43 cr (2,43,67,906) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions across the States and UTs, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 71,30,098 HCWs (first dose), 38,90,257HCWs (second dose), 69,36,480 FLWs (first dose) and 4,73,422 FLWs (second dose), 8,33,526 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first dose) and 51,04,123 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years (first dose)," the health ministry said.

As per health ministry data, more than 13.5 lakh vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours, out of which 10,60,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,351 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,98,229 HCWs and FLWs received a second dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, 83.76 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

As many as 17,921 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 9,927. Kerala follows with 2,316 while Punjab reported 1,027 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,598) and the daily positivity rate currently stands at 2.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 tests conducted in India have crossed 22 crores (22,34,79,877).

133 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five states account for 77.44 per cent of the new deaths whereas Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56) followed by Punjab with 20 daily deaths and Kerala has reported 16 deaths.

Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

