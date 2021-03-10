STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal polls 2021: BJP's star campaigners' list rolled out

The first name on the list is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Published: 10th March 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, amit shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. The list includes names of several popular celebrities including Mithun Chakraborty, Yash Dasgupta, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar and Hiran Chatterjee.

The first name on the list is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The fourth name in the list is of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A total of 40-star campaigners list has been submitted to the Election Commission of India, which includes names of leaders from the tribal community like Union Minister Arjun Munda, Jual Oram and Babu Lal Marandi. Apart from this, Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani have been included in the list of star campaigners.

West Bengal leaders, who are in the Council of ministers, have too made it to the list. Names like Debasree Chaudhuri, Babul Supriyo and other MPs of West Bengal are also there in the list.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra are also there in the star campaigners' list of West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari have also made it to the list.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

Earlier addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said: "West Bengal will see eight-phase elections. 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10."

"In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29," he said.  

