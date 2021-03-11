1200 cases in last three days: Sudden spike in COVID infections worries Chhattisgarh administration 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh registered an unexpected rise in coronavirus cases with 456 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. According to the official data, the cases are on the rise again. The state recorded close to 1200 cases in the last three days.

State capital Raipur and the adjoining Durg district continue to drive the spike in the state figure with 135 and 102 new cases respectively.

Furthermore, eight deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, which is cited as the highest on any single day this year.

The Raipur administration has announced the imposition of strict restrictions from Thursday while complying with the Covid-19 protocols and will register an FIR besides the punitive fines against those found flouting the norms.

The Covid-19 tally of positive cases in the state rose to 315486. As many 308269 have recovered with 3345 active cases remaining.

The state health officials blame the negligence by the people for the sudden rise in fresh Covid cases when the restrictions like social distancing, wearing masks were reportedly being flouted in public places.

However, the officials have ruled out any possibility of lockdown to be reimposed in the state.