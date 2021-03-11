Assam polls: Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi withdraws candidature from Mariani seat

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The newly floated Raijor Dal on Thursday announced that its chief and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi will withdraw his nomination from Mariani constituency and contest only from Sivasagar seat.

Addressing a press conference here, Raijor Dal Working President Bhasco De Saikia said the decision to withdraw Gogoi's nomination from Mariani was taken primarily to ensure defeat of the BJP from the constituency.

"Though Akhil Gogoi would have won Mariani very easily as it is his home constituency, but we took this decision only to help form an anti-BJP government in Assam.

"Our this step has now ensured that BJP will be defeated in Mariani," he added.

Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and it was anticipated that he would have a direct contest with Gogoi.

With Gogoi leaving Mariani, the three-time heavyweight Congress MLA will now have a direct fight with BJP's Ramani Tanti, a lesser known face.

Gogoi had also filed nomination from Sivasagar constituency, from where he will contest, Saikia told reporters here.

Sivasagar and Mariani are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.