STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi withdraws candidature from Mariani seat

Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and it was anticipated that he would have a direct contest with Gogoi.

Published: 11th March 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi

Activist and president of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The newly floated Raijor Dal on Thursday announced that its chief and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi will withdraw his nomination from Mariani constituency and contest only from Sivasagar seat.

Addressing a press conference here, Raijor Dal Working President Bhasco De Saikia said the decision to withdraw Gogoi's nomination from Mariani was taken primarily to ensure defeat of the BJP from the constituency.

"Though Akhil Gogoi would have won Mariani very easily as it is his home constituency, but we took this decision only to help form an anti-BJP government in Assam.

"Our this step has now ensured that BJP will be defeated in Mariani," he added.

Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and it was anticipated that he would have a direct contest with Gogoi.

With Gogoi leaving Mariani, the three-time heavyweight Congress MLA will now have a direct fight with BJP's Ramani Tanti, a lesser known face.

Gogoi had also filed nomination from Sivasagar constituency, from where he will contest, Saikia told reporters here.

Sivasagar and Mariani are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi Assam Assembly polls
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp