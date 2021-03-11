STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal poll observers meet state government officials, discuss law and order

The meeting was held a day after the Election Commission removed Virendra as the Director-General of Police of West Bengal.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:58 AM

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on March 27, a source in the CEO's office said.

During the meeting with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and other officials, Nayak and Dubey sought full cooperation from the administration to conduct free and fair polls.

The observers also met Home Secretary HK Dwidevi and DGP P Nirajnayan.

"Law and order issue was discussed at the meeting. The ECI officials expressed their concern over the law and order situation in the state and sought total cooperation from the administration to hold fair and free elections," the source said.

The commission also recently removed Jawed Shamim from the post of ADG (Law and Order).

Nayak and Dubey reached the state last week and have been holding meetings with various authorities to oversee poll preparedness and take stock of the situation.

The first phase of the elections will be held in 30 assembly constituencies in five districts - Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and parts of Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur.

The eight-phased elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

