STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Fake doctor gets 40 years in jail for raping two sisters

The court, in its order on Wednesday, said the two sentences will run consecutively, which amounts to a 40-year jail term, Special Public Prosecutor Tarachand Kosale said.

Published: 11th March 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIPUR: A fast-track court here has sentenced a fake doctor to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping two sisters on the pretext of treating them in 2017.

The court, in its order on Wednesday, said the two sentences will run consecutively, which amounts to a 40-year jail term, Special Public Prosecutor Tarachand Kosale said.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Jaiswal convicted Samay Lal Dewangan (48), a resident of Gandhi Nagar here, under section 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to two jail terms of 20 years each for raping the two women, he said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Kosale added.

In December 2016, the family members of the victims, then aged 21 and 19, took them to the accused for the treatment of their abdominal and waist pain.

The accused started raping the siblings since early 2017 on the pretext of curing them through "black magic" and threatened them with dire consequences if they informed about it to anyone, the prosecutor said.

The crime came to light in September 2017 when the victims narrated their ordeal to their parents, following which a complaint was lodged at the Gudhiyari police station, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh crime
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp