Elgar Parishad speech: Pune police record Sharjeel Usmani's statement

A case under section 153 (A) of the IPC has been registered against him for his speech made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in the city on January 30 this year.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Sharjeel Usmani

By PTI

PUNE:  Over a month after a case was registered against Aligarh Muslim University alumnus Sharjeel Usmani here in connection with his speech at the Elgar Parishad conclave, Pune police have recorded his statement, a senior official said on Thursday.

His statement was recorded on Wednesday, he said.

"Usmani yesterday visited the Swargate police station, where the case has been registered against him over his speech, to recod his statement," the police official said.

A case under section 153 (A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) has been registered against him for his speech made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in the city on January 30 this year.

The gathering was also addressed by writer Arundhati Roy, Justice (retd) B G Kolse Patil and former IPS officer S M Mushrif, among others.

Pradip Gavade, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing, had lodged a complaint against Usmani at the Swargate police station.

