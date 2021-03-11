STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indore: Bajrang Dal workers suspect man of luring woman for 'conversion', raise slogans

On being alerted, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, an official said.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Love Jihad, Couple

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

INDORE: Bajrang Dal workers on Wednesday created ruckus at a tourist spot in Madhya Pradesh's Indore over the suspicion that a man was luring a woman for religious conversion, police said.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, an official said.

The drama unfolded two days after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, which prohibits religious conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) BPS Parihar said, "The man and the woman, aged around 20-25 years, were sitting in the Lalbagh Palace complex. However, Bajrang Dal activists suspected that they belong to different religions."

These activists demanded that the identity of the couple be established, he said, adding that the man soon disappeared from the Lalbagh complex.

"Bajrang Dal activists accused an officer in the Lalbagh complex of driving the man away from the spot," Parihar said.

According to the CSP, when the police spoke to the woman associated with the incident, she claimed that she did not know the man and that they were sitting away from each other.

He said the footage of the CCTV installed in the Lalbagh complex is being examined.

Meanwhile, some videos of the incident have surfaced in which Bajrang Dal activists are seen demanding the arrest of the man during an argument with police personnel in the Lalbagh complex.

These activists are also heard raising slogans "Love jihad murdabad".

Pappu Kochle, convenor of the Bajrang Dal district unit, has confirmed the presence of workers of his organisation in the Lalbagh complex in connection with the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Love Jihad Religious Conversion
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp