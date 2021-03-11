STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saradha scam: Enforcement Directorate summons TMC MLA, noted painter

Sources said Chakraborty has been asked to depose before ED officials on Friday, while Suvaprasanna will face interrogation next Monday.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has summoned TMC MLA Samir Chakraborty and noted painter Suvaprasanna in connection with the case.

Sources said Chakraborty has been asked to depose before ED officials on Friday, while Suvaprasanna will face interrogation next Monday.

Thousands of investors have been duped by the Saradha group by means of the fraudulent schemes floated by the firm.

Two years ago, Suvaprasanna was interrogated by the CBI for his alleged involvement.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate said Chakraborty had allegedly funded a TV channel with money received from the now-defunct Saradha group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saradha scam Enforcement Directorate  TMC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp