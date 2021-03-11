Saradha scam: Enforcement Directorate summons TMC MLA, noted painter

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has summoned TMC MLA Samir Chakraborty and noted painter Suvaprasanna in connection with the case.

Sources said Chakraborty has been asked to depose before ED officials on Friday, while Suvaprasanna will face interrogation next Monday.

Thousands of investors have been duped by the Saradha group by means of the fraudulent schemes floated by the firm.

Two years ago, Suvaprasanna was interrogated by the CBI for his alleged involvement.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate said Chakraborty had allegedly funded a TV channel with money received from the now-defunct Saradha group.