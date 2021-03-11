STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC parliamentary delegation to meet EC in Delhi on March 12 over 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

Six TMC MPs from both the Houses of Parliament are expected to arrive in Delhi to join the delegation, a source said.

Published: 11th March 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack on party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party sources said on Thursday.

A delegation of the party met poll panel officials in Kolkata on Thursday and later alleged that the "Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee".

ALSO READ | 'Maintain calm:' TMC chief appeals from hospital, says will campaign even on wheelchair

Claiming that the attack was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supremo", party leaders said anti-social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

The EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of the law-and-order situation in poll-bound West Bengal, it said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

