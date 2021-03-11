STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat visits Mahakumbh as party hunts for his Assembly seat

According to official sources, more than 25 lakh people participated in the royal bath which is considered auspicious by the devotees.

Tirath Singh Rawat waves at party workers as he celebrates after being elected as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun Wednesday March 10 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the hunt for a state Assembly seat for the new CM has begun. 

Rawat is Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal seat of Uttarakhand and within six months he will be required to become a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

A senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express, "Two seats are being discussed for the new CM - Chaubattakhal seat from where state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj is the MLA and Doiwala seat from Dehradun which is represented by former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Any of the two leaders vacating the seat will be contesting Lok Sabha by-elections from Pauri Garhwal seat."

However, Satpal Maharaj, state cabinet minister refuting any such possibility said, "There are no such instructions from the senior party leaders. These are just baseless rumours. People of Chaubattakhal have bestowed their love upon me. I cannot abandon them."

Sources from the party also confirmed that a total of 11 ministers can take oath on Friday filling all 12 cabinet berths including the CM himself.

"The leadership of the party and the CM are in sync with regard to the decision of filling all the cabinet berths. This will help him balance the dissenting faction of the party which is crucial for upcoming state asabhy elections in the year 2022," said the party insider. 

Meanwhile, after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, Tirath Singh Rawat visited Haridwar Mahakumbh on Thursday. 

He met seers and saints of Akhadas in the holy city. For the first time ever, the Kinnar Akhada along with other Akhadas participated in Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) of Mahakumbh. 

As per instructions of the CM, flowers were showered on devotees attending the Shahi Snan on the occasion of Mahashivratri. 

According to official sources, more than 25 lakh people participated in the royal bath which is considered auspicious by the devotees.

Sanjay Gunjyal, inspector general of police, Kumbh Mela said, "Arrangements have made to ensure that the congregation is without any hassle and safe. Upto 25 lakh people have taken dip into Holy Ganga till today evening."

More than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed for Mahakumbh along with CCTV cameras and drones to boost security. 

According to the standard operating procedures of the Mahakumbh released by the state government, all the pilgrims attending the religious congregation mandatorily carry negative RT-PCR test report. 

They also need to register online registration at https://dsclservices.org.in/kumbh/ to get e-passes.

