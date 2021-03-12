75-week celebrations of 75th year of Independence: Modi to flag off Yatra from Gandhi Ashram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To launch the 75-week long celebrations of India’s 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a “Padyatra” from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Friday, which will be accompanied by the beginning of a series of other cultural activities across the country.

A national implementation committee headed by the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah, has been constituted to chalk out policies and planning of various events to commemorate “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”, with the government looking for a larger people’s participation.

The government on Thursday said that the “Padyatra”, which will be led by Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari.

The 241-mile journey will end on April 5, lasting 25 days.

“The Padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi,” said the government in a media statement on Thursday. Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the “Padyatra”.

The government has also lined up curtain-raiser activities, which include a film, website, songs, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar incubator.

“Besides, a cultural programme presenting the celebration of the indomitable spirit of the country will also be organised. It will include music, dance, recitation, reading of the Preamble (each line in a different language, representing the different regions of the country). Depicting the youth power, as the future of India, there will be 75 voices in the choir as well as 75 dancers in the event,” added the government in the statement.

Also, the state governments and the Union Territories have planned a number of activities on Friday for the launch of the 75-week long celebrations, which will culminate with the Indepence Day in 2021.

Independence Day mega celebrations live on DD

The I&B ministry has drawn up coverage plans for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Starting from Friday, these events will showcase achievements of 75 years and give a framework for resolutions for the next 25 years. DD will cover these events live.