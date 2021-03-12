STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal elections: Theatre artist dropped from two projects for joining BJP, calls it 'cultural crisis'

The copyright of 'Auto', a novel by Nabarun Bhattacharya that was rewritten by Kar for the theatrical adaptation has been snatched away from him. He was the director and producer of the play.

Published: 12th March 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bengali theatre artist and director Kaushik Kar who has been allegedly dropped from two theatre projects after the actor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls the action a 'cultural crisis' in poll-bound West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Kar said, "I, as an individual, have joined a particular party. I am a theater artist. Our friends with whom I worked in the past are believers of left ideology. They took the decision of dropping me without a consultation. The news circulated and I got to know it from other sources. It is definitely a cultural crisis."

The copyright of 'Auto', a novel by Nabarun Bhattacharya that was rewritten by Kar for the theatrical adaptation has been snatched away from him. He was the director and producer of the play.

"I took permission from Nabarun Bhattacharya's son to stage 'Auto' but suddenly the copyright has been taken away from me stating it is a Left-inclined story. I am sure if Bhattacharya was alive, he would have never done this," he said.

ALSO READ | Bengal elections 2021: Ramdas Athawale's RPI to contest 15-20 seats, to support BJP

Kar was also dropped from playing a character named 'Akhlaq' in a play that is based on an incident in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri in 2015 where a man was lynched to death that hit national headlines.

The actor also alleged that he has been dropped from Sourav Palodhi's adaptation of Utpal Dutta's 'Ghum nei'.

There has been induction of influx of artists in Trinamool Congress (TMC) as well as BJP in the last few months in the poll-bound state.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal elections Bengal Elections 2021 BJP
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp