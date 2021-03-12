STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram in high-stakes battle against Mamata Banerjee

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani took part in the rally before Adhikari filed the nomination papers.

Published: 12th March 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files his nomination for the Nandigram constituency ahead of the assembly elections in the state

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files his nomination for the Nandigram constituency ahead of the assembly elections in the state. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

HALDIA: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination on Friday from the Nandigram seat where he will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari filed his papers at the sub-divisional office in Haldia after leading a-km-long roadshow.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani took part in the rally before Adhikari filed the nomination papers.

Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP in December, is up against the chief minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat as a TMC candidate in 2016 by bagging over 67 per cent of the votes, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI by a margin of 81,230 votes.

Banerjee had filed her nomination on Wednesday.

The Left-led grand alliance has fielded CPI(M)'s youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee from the seat.

