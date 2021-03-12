STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chamber of Commerce launches forum for women entrepreneurs

The chamber would take up women empowerment as a special vertical adding a dimension to the activities of the chamber, its president G Balasubramaniam said in the release.

The objective was to bring to the WW platform women who do not have easy access to areas like marketing, sourcing, finance and IT, among others, and help them resolve issue. (Representational Image)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a forum to promote women entrepreneurs as part of International Women's Day.

The forum was formed to address specific needs of women entrepreneurs concerning business-related issues and Women Wise (WW) would bring together the collective wisdom of the entrepreneurs and initiate changes through them.

The objective was to bring to the WW platform women who do not have easy access to areas like marketing, sourcing, finance and IT, among others, and help them resolve issues, a press release from the chamber said on Friday.

A help desk would also be established on the Chamber premises to provide guidance on various aspects of business, it said, adding that the forum would endeavour to not only help women entrepreneurs set up new business but also facilitate ease of doing business for the existing entrepreneurs.

The forum was launched by Nalini Shanmugham, granddaughter of Sir R K Shanmukham Chetty, the first Union Finance Minister of independent India and founder-president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, the release said.

