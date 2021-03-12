Medical entrance exam NEET for under graduate admissions on August 1

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1, the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned.

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA said in an official notification.

Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available shortly when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts, it added.