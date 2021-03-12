Muzaffarnagar horror: Four-year-old raped by stepfather

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 50-year-old stepfather in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday evening, Ratanpuri Station House Officer (SHO) Vindhyachal Tiwari said.

Police have registered a case of rape based on the complaint of the girl's uncle and arrested her stepfather, the SHO said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's uncle, the accused took her to a nearby field and raped her.

Several villagers gathered outside the house of the accused as the information about the incident spread.

They demanded action against the accused.

Soon after, police arrested the accused, whom the girl's mother had married two years ago.

She is her daughter from the first marriage.

According to police, the girl's mother had left her with her stepfather during the lockdown.