Maharashtra slum-dwellers can sell their new house after five years: Minister

Awhad said that there are many people who could not afford to stay in the new high rise towers.

NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad

NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday announced that slum dwellers who got a new house in the redevelopment project can sell their houses within five years from the date of slum demolitions.

Awhad said that there are many people who could not afford to stay in the new high rise towers.

“These people always struggle to sell their property. They have to wait for ten years to sell this developed property. We decided to bring down this duration from 10 years to five years while the five years will be counted from the date of demolition of the slum, not the occupation date in the new building. This move will give relief to several people,” the minister said.

The minister said that the government has also identified 55 sea-facing slums that they have decided to redevelop. “In Mumbai, the sea-facing property hold high value. There are several slums that need to be developed urgently. This will also open the land bank. So, the government can rehab the slum dwellers and the remaining land can be used for commercial or residential purpose. It will generate huge revenue for the government,” the housing minister said.
 

