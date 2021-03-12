PM’s photo to be hidden on vaccine certificates in poll-bound states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Health and Family Welfare Ministry (MoHFW) has informed the Election Commission that in compliance with Model Code of Conduct (MCC) it has applied filters in its CoWIN IT platform in four poll-bound states and a UT to ensure that the picture of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not appear on the Covid-19 vaccine certificates, sources in the poll panel said.

The sources said, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the poll panel has informed that ‘technical measures to comply with the directions of EC have been explored promptly’ and ‘necessary filters’ in CoWIN have been applied for the vaccination centres in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, as suggested by the Commission.

It is to be noted here that after a complaint by the Trinamool, the poll panel had asked the MoHFW to follow the MCC in letter and spirit.

It had suggested use of filters in the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the PM in vaccine certificates.

It had suggested use of filters in the Co-Win platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister in COVID-19 certificates being given to people in the poll-bound states and the UT.

Sources aware of the correspondence between the Election Commission and the ministry said the panel has not referred to any individual or personality but had asked the health ministry to follow the provisions of the model code in letter and spirit.

The poll panel had suggested use of filters to comply with the provisions of the poll code.

The model code had come into force in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on February 26, the day the EC announced polls in these four states and union territory.

(With PTI Inputs)