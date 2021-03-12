STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM’s photo to be hidden on vaccine certificates in poll-bound states

It is to be noted here that after a complaint by the Trinamool, the poll panel had asked the MoHFW to follow the MCC in letter and spirit.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Health and Family Welfare Ministry (MoHFW) has informed the Election Commission that in compliance with Model Code of Conduct (MCC) it has applied filters in its CoWIN IT platform in four poll-bound states and a UT to ensure that the picture of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not appear on the Covid-19 vaccine certificates, sources in the poll panel said.

The sources said, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the poll panel has informed that ‘technical measures to comply with the directions of EC have been explored promptly’ and ‘necessary filters’ in CoWIN have been applied for the vaccination centres in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, as suggested by the Commission.

It is to be noted here that after a complaint by the Trinamool, the poll panel had asked the MoHFW to follow the MCC in letter and spirit.

It had suggested use of filters in the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the PM in vaccine certificates.

It had suggested use of filters in the Co-Win platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister in COVID-19 certificates being given to people in the poll-bound states and the UT.

Sources aware of the correspondence between the Election Commission and the ministry said the panel has not referred to any individual or personality but had asked the health ministry to follow the provisions of the model code in letter and spirit.

The poll panel had suggested use of filters to comply with the provisions of the poll code.

The model code had come into force in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on February 26, the day the EC announced polls in these four states and union territory.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health and Family Welfare Ministry Election Commission PM Modi COVID Vaccine Model Code of Conduct CoWIN
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp