STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah on two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, Bengal; may meet kin of deceased BJP workers

Shah will meet the family members of around 86 of the deceased party workers, and Nadda the rest, sources said.

Published: 13th March 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day poll campaign in West Bengal starting from Sunday. He will address two rallies in Junglemahal, where the BJP made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by bagging all five seats, and the other in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur.

Shah is also likely to hold a roadshow in Kharagpur town. Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party said Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda is likely to meet the family members of 129 BJP workers who were killed in police violence in past few years.

The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence. Both leaders will be meeting the family members in small groups in the coming days and weeks in the state where the BJP has been running an intense campaign to end the TMC’s 10-year long reign.

Shah will meet the family members of around 86 of the deceased party workers, and Nadda the rest, sources said. “We are determined to retain our strength that we achieved in the 2019 general elections.

So, Shah will address a rally at Khatra in Bankura and another in Jhargram,” said a BJP leader. The saf fron camp had snatched the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 which the TMC had won with record margin of more than 3.5 lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP said Shah will also address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah West Bengal Assam Assam elections Bengal elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp