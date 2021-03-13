Amit Shah on two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, Bengal; may meet kin of deceased BJP workers

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day poll campaign in West Bengal starting from Sunday. He will address two rallies in Junglemahal, where the BJP made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by bagging all five seats, and the other in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur.

Shah is also likely to hold a roadshow in Kharagpur town. Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party said Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda is likely to meet the family members of 129 BJP workers who were killed in police violence in past few years.

The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence. Both leaders will be meeting the family members in small groups in the coming days and weeks in the state where the BJP has been running an intense campaign to end the TMC’s 10-year long reign.

Shah will meet the family members of around 86 of the deceased party workers, and Nadda the rest, sources said. “We are determined to retain our strength that we achieved in the 2019 general elections.

So, Shah will address a rally at Khatra in Bankura and another in Jhargram,” said a BJP leader. The saf fron camp had snatched the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 which the TMC had won with record margin of more than 3.5 lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP said Shah will also address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)