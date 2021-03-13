STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Annual Amarnath yatra to start on June 28, registration from April 1

A decision to this effect was taken at the 40th board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here, the officials said.

Published: 13th March 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28 and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan festival on August 22, officials said on Saturday.

A decision to this effect was taken at the 40th board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here, the officials said.

ALSO READ | Kedarnath temple to reopen to devotees on May 17, Badrinath on May 18

They said the registration process for the yatra would begin on April 1 through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES bank in 37 states and Union Territories.

The yatra was restricted to a group of Sadhus last year due to coronavirus pandemic, while a year earlier it was called off mid-way due to a "terror threat" on August 2, three days before the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 and divided the state in to two union territories.

In 2019, over 3.42 lakh pilgrims visited the Hindu cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlinga, while the highest number of over 3.52 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the shrine in 2015.

As many as 3.20 lakh offered their prayers at the shrine in 2016, 2.60 lakh in 2017 and 2.85 lakh in 2018, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarnath yatra
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp