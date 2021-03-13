STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls 2021: JDU eyes disgruntled TMC leaders

Published: 13th March 2021 12:13 AM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid multiple defections from the Trinamool ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) is trying to rope in disgruntled leaders into its kitty.

According to sources, some TMC MLAs, who were denied ticket by the party this term, may switch to JD(U) in the next few days.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, MLC Ghulam Rasool Balliavi, who is the in-charge of JD(U) in Bengal and holds a strong influence in the minority community even outside  Bihar, admitted that a good number of TMC leaders including some sitting MLAs are in talks with the JDU for joining the party ahead of next phases of polls.

“Several MLAs are in talks with us to contest the Assembly polls on JD(U) tickets," Balliavi claimed.

“The JD-U, headed by Nitish Kumar, is contesting the Bengal polls. Nitish Kumar’s model of development, stand on prohibition and many other works carry a lot of a good impression among the voters of Bengal”, he said.

He added that the final round of meeting with disgruntled TMC leaders and MLAs will take place next Wednesday to decide the final course of action.

One of those who is said to be in touch with the JD(U), according to Balliavi, is Naihatti MLA Moinuddin Shams -- the son of former Bengal Speaker Kalimuddin Shams.

The JD(U) is likely to contest between 25 to 50 seats.

