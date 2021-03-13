STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari declares net worth of over Rs 80 lakh

Published: 13th March 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against his mentor West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in the coming state election, has declared net worth of over Rs 80 lakh.

As per the 50-year-old leader's affidavit to the Election Commission his net worth is Rs 80,66,749.32.

His movable assets are worth Rs 59,31,647.32 while his bank balance is Rs 46,15,513.32, including Rs 41,823 in his election expenditure account.

His income in 2019-20 was Rs 1,115,715.00 and his cash in hand is Rs 50,000.00, as per his affidavit.

Adhikari also has National Saving Certificate (NSC) deposit of RS 5,45,000 and insurance of Rs 7,71,165.

Adhikary has immovable assets including plots of land worth Rs 46,21,102, it said.

In his affidavit the BJP leader has declared that he has criminal cases pending against him.

He also declared himself to be a post graduate from Rabindra Bharati University and a resident of Nandigram constituency.

Adhikari had filed his nomination for the high octane battle at Nandigram on Friday.

Polling in the constituency is slated for April 1.

