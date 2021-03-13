Mamata back home, parties take conspiracy angle fight to the EC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from a Kolkata hospital after doctors found her recovery from a recent leg injury satisfactory, the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Friday approached the Election Commission of India here seeking a thorough probe into the alleged attack on her.

The Trinamool delegation submitted a memorandum claiming the alleged attack was pre-planned and demanded an immediate, thorough and unbiased investigation. The memorandum said the attack happened just a day after the West Bengal DGP was abruptly transferred.

The BJP’s memorandum claimed that the Trinamool was spreading canards against the EC. As for the poll panel, it could take action against police personnel in charge of Mamata’s security, sources said.

It is waiting for reports from the state government and the two observers appointed for the Assembly elections before deciding on the nature and quantum of the punishment.