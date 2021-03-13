STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.

Published: 13th March 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.

He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have been conducted.

"India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries.

Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations. Canada, Brazil and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with a great zeal," he said.

"More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up," he said.

"Till Saturday morning, 1.84 crore vaccine shots have been given in the country and 20 lakh people were inoculated yesterday," the minister added.

He was speaking while inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health near here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to create a new India to turn it into a 'vishwa guru' (world leader), he added.

"Respect science. There is a need to end politics over it (vaccine) given that it is a scientific fight not a political one. That is why we should work unitedly," Vardhan said.

The efforts of our scientists are praiseworthy as due to their labour we have achieved all this.

The year 2020, apart from being a COVID-19 year, will be remembered as the year of science and scientists, he added.

He said that initially there was only one laboratory in India for COVID-19 testing.

"But we have 2,412 testing facilities now," he added.

"We were the first in the world to isolate the coronavirus. We isolated its mutation. And our scientists helped the ICMR in vaccine. People have praised it (vaccine). Some people tried to create confusion, but truth is unbeatable," he said.

Talking about the rising infection cases, the minister said this "disturbing trend" was due to the carelessness and misunderstanding.

"People think that as the vaccine has come and all is well now," he said, while urging them to follow the COVID-19 rules for protection against the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan covid 19 covid 19 vaccines India coronavirus cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp