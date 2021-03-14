7 states account for 87.73% of the new coronavirus cases reported

By PTI

NEW DELHI: States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 87.73 per cent of the new instances of the disease reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Maharashtra registered the highest daily new cases at 15,602, followed by Kerala with 2,035 and Punjab 1,510 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 2.10 lakh, the ministry said adding Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93 per cent of India's total active cases.

The total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 1,09,89,897 with 16,637 people recuperating from the disease in a day.

The ministry said 83.13 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states. Maharashtra has reported a maximum number of 7,467 single-day recoveries. The ministry said 161 deaths were reported in a day.

Six states account for 84.47 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 88. Punjab reported 22 fatalities and Kerala 12.

Fourteen states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the country is nearing 3 crore cumulative vaccination doses.

A total of 2,97,38,409 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,10,400 sessions, according to a provisional report till Sunday at 7 am. Of these, 73,47,895 healthcare and 11,35,573 frontline workers were given the first dose, while 42,95,201 healthcare and 73,32,641 frontline workers were given the second dose.

Also, 14,40,092 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 81,87,007 senior citizens have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

As on day 57 of the vaccination drive, more than 15 lakh vaccine doses were given.

Out of which, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 24,086 sessions for the first dose and 2,87,821 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine.

Besides, 8,95,291 beneficiaries aged over 60 years and 1,85,624 individuals aged 45 to 60 years with comorbidities.