Bengal polls: Trinamool postpones manifesto release for third time

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to release the manifesto at her residence in Kalighat this evening.

Published: 14th March 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Workers busy in making a banner of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolkata

Workers busy in making a banner of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason for the deferment.

"The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released soon," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to the Kolkata fire incident which claimed nine lives.

The ruling party had not released its manifesto on Thursday, following the alleged attack on Banerjee during a campaign in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram on March 10.

The TMC supremo had released the party's list of 291 candidates on March 5.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

