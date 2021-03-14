STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP asks EC to make Mamata Banerjee's treatment history public

The letter stated that TMC's allegation on BJP regarding the attack is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Published: 14th March 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with TMC leaders and supporters during a rally on 'Nandigram Diwas', in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer in the state, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's treatment history at SSKM hospital to be made public.

"The alleged attack has been used to extract the maximum possible political mileage. The Election Commission of India in its report today has ruled out the possibility of any such attack. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its cadre have attempted to use the Chief Minister's purported injury which seems self-inflicted in order to gain sympathy and cause violence in different parts of the state," reads the letter from the BJP state unit.

The letter stated that TMC's allegation on BJP regarding the attack is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents do not repeat to deceive the masses and manipulate their voting choices," it added.

On March 10, Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee attack BJP West Bengal polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp