India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days

The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters not adhering to COVID-19 norms wait at a bus stop during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Patiala Saturday March 13 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20.

The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections.

The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 per cent from 96.82 per cent on Saturday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,67,03,641 samples had been tested up to March 13 with 8,64,368 being tested on Saturday.

The 161 new fatalities include 88 from Maharashtra, 22 from Punjab and 12 from Kerala.

So far, 1,58,607 deaths have been reported in the country including 52,811 from Maharashtra, 12,543 from Tamil Nadu, 12,387 from Karnataka, 10,939 from Delhi, 10,288 from West Bengal, 8,745 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,182 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

