Nagpur: Singer attempts suicide, streams it live on Facebook; saved

Several of his friends who saw the live stream reached his house in Pardi area in Nagpur and took him to a nearby hospital.

Published: 14th March 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A singer in Nagpur facing financial woes due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown attempted suicide by cutting his wrist on Saturday and uploading it live on Facebook, police said.

However, he was saved by friends who saw the social media upload in time and rushed him to hospital, police added.

"While the 35-year-old man was attempting suicide, his wife and children were crying for help. Several of his friends who saw the live stream reached his house in Pardi area here and took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is critical," an official said.

Incidentally, he was among a group of people who had met authorities here demanding help for artistes affected by the lockdown, a colleague said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

