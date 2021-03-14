STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One Naxal killed in explosion while planting IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

After learning about the incident police party from the Bechapal camp of PS Mirtur searched the area and recovered the dead body of Padam.

Published: 14th March 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BIJAPUR: One Naxal was killed in an explosion while planting an IED near Gayathapara in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, along Bechapal-Hurepal road, the police informed.

"CPI Maoist cadres of West Bastar Division were trying to plant an IED near Gayathapara, along Bechapal-Hurepal road (PS Mirtur) to harm police personnel on road security operations. During this attempt, the IED got activated accidentally and a massive explosion took place," informed P Sundarraj, Inspector-General, Bastar.

"The killed Naxal, identified as Militia Commander Sunil Padam, was the IED expert of Bhairamgarh Area Committee. Soon after the explosion, other Naxals abandoned the body of deceased cadre Sunil Padam and fled," he added.

After learning about the incident police party from the Bechapal camp of PS Mirtur searched the area and recovered the dead body of Padam.

Postmortem and other legal formalities are being carried out.

This is the second incident in the last month where Naxal cadres fell prey to their own trap.

On February 18, senior DVC Member Somji Sahdev of North Bastar Division was killed in an attempt to plant IED near Amabeda in Kanker. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bijapur Naxal death
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp