Punjab reports 20 more deaths, 1,501 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 839 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,80,133, as per bulletin.

Published: 14th March 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

COVID-19 toll in Punjab stands at 6,072. (File Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 6,072 on Sunday with 20 more fatalities, while 1,501 new cases took the infection tally to 1,97,755, a health bulletin issued here said.

The number of active cases increased from to 11,550 on Sunday from 10,916 the previous day, it said.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported the maximum 211 cases, followed by 197 from Ludhiana, 196 from Patiala, 176 from Jalandhar and 158 from Hoshiarpur, the bulletin said.

There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 229 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 53,78,531 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 120 new cases, taking the infection count to 23,096, according to a medical bulletin.

No COVID-19-related death was reported in the past 24-hours, it said, adding that the toll stands at 358.

The number of active cases rose from 1,032 on Saturday to 1,088 on Sunday, it said.

A total of 64 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,650, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,78,390 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,54,318 have tested negative while reports of 103 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

  • Jetli Phairembam

    Are the colleges in punjab going to remain open?
    15 hours ago reply
