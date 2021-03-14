West Bengal polls: Will attend PM Modi's public meeting if invited, says TMC MP Sisir Adhikari

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, who has been in a strained relationship with the party leadership, on Sunday said that he will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Kanthi on March 20 if he is invited.

The MP is the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who is pitted against his former mentor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly seat.

"I will attend his (Modis) meeting if invited and my sons allow me," the Adhikari family patriarch said.

The septuagenarian leader's two sons, Suvendu and Soumendu, joined the BJP.

His other son Dibyendu is a TMC MP.

Sisir Adhikari, whose constituency Kanthi borders the shores of the Bay of Bengal in its southern perimeter, said that he will seek from the prime minister a deep sea port for the state.

Alleging that the TMC leadership was attacking Suvendu, he said that as a father, he will do everything to protect his son.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Saturday visited the residence of Sisir Adhikari and had lunch.

However, both said it was a "courtesy call".