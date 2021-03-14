West Bengal polls: Special stage, ramps setup for Mamata ahead of roadshow in Kolkata

By ANI

KOLKATA: A special stage was set up for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata from where she will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair to Hazra.

Along with the stage, ramps were also being installed at the location.

It will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week. On March 10, the Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

ALSO READ | 14 years of Nandigram violence: Ahead of Kolkata rally, Mamata says will fight against 'anti-Bengal forces'

Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm, and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP in the fray. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.