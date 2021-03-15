STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In joint article, Quad leaders reiterate vow to overcome challenges

The article was published days after the first summit of Quad leaders was held virtually, where the leaders discussed issues like climate change, Indo-Pacific region, the LAC situation.

Published: 15th March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Quad leaders during the summit | file

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Quad leaders joined hands to write an opinion piece in The Washington Post, where they reiterated that the four nations were committed to a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Jointly penned by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and PM Narendra Modi, the article in an apparent reference to China said their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region has been increasingly tested and this has strengthened their resolve to face the most urgent of global challenges together.

The article was published days after the first summit of Quad leaders was held virtually, where the leaders discussed issues like climate change, Indo-Pacific region, the LAC situation and also rolled out a Covid-19 vaccine initiative where the four nations will work to increase the manufacturing capacity of India to 1 billion doses by the end of 2022.

The Quad grouping is perceived to be a counter to China’s growing influence and assertiveness in the region, especially the South and East China Seas.

“In this new age of interconnection and opportunity throughout the Indo-Pacific, we are again summoned to act together in support of a region in need. The governments of India, Japan, the US and Australia have worked closely for years, and Friday, for the first time in the Quad history, they convened as leaders to advance meaningful cooperation at the highest level,” the leaders wrote.

They recalled that the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami caused the origin of the Quad.

“With millions displaced and hundreds of thousands killed, the Indo-Pacific region sounded a clarion call for help. Together, our four countries answered it. This Quad became a diplomatic dialogue in 2007 and was reborn in 2017,” the leaders said.

Saying that the pandemic was one of the ‘greatest risks to health and economic stability’, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to health and safety of people.

“We are determined to end the pandemic because no country will be safe so long as the pandemic continues,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scott Morrison PM Modi Joe Biden Yoshihide Suga The Washington Post Quad
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp