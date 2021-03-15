STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INTERVIEW | 'We are digital powerhouse, can help India': Estonia envoy

Estonia’s ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi, told H Khogen Singh that her country can help India’s digital push.

Published: 15th March 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kersti_Kaljulaid_Modi

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Estonia is widely regarded as the most digitally-advanced country in the world. Ninety nine per cent of government services are online and access to the internet is a basic human right that is enshrined in their constitution. Estonia’s ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi, told H Khogen Singh that her country can help India’s digital push.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong advocate of digital technologies. In what areas can the two countries cooperate?

There is a lot we can do together. We have a very advanced e-governance system, we have been voting online since 2005 and we are the world leaders in cyber security. Almost all public services are online, be it filing taxes, registering child birth or renewing driving licences.

Several of our private sector companies work on cyber security, e-governance, artificial intelligence, financial and health technologies. Some of them have already come to India and work here with their Indian partners. We also offer blockchain technology to prevent data leaks.We are happy that an increasing number of Estonian companies are taking keen interest in India and we aim to keep up the interest.

What is the status of the MoUs signed between the two countries in 2019?

We signed two MoUs during Indian vice president M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Estonia and these will provide the building block. One was on e-governance and emerging digital technologies and the second on cyber security. The second one has a roadmap and officials are exchanging views on a regular basis, there is no obstacle.

What about trade and business?

The visit by the Indian vice president put Estonia in focus and we have seen increasing interest in our region. Currently there are more than 3,000 Indian e-residents in Estonia. Being an e-resident is almost like being a citizen, they have digital residency in Estonia without even having to be in Estonia.
It helps in conducting business, Mukesh Ambani is an e-resident. He has set up a Jio research centre in our country with an Estonian CEO. TCS is also enlarging its presence. We have several great examples of Indian e-residents establishing companies in Estonia such as Velmenni, a startup.

For established founders and startups we also have a special visa programme and Estonia was a pioneer in establishing the digital nomad visa programme. But unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic has not allowed us to take full advantage of them.

India is currently on a vaccine diplomacy drive, is Estonia receiving Indian vaccines?

Estonia is part of the European Union and the European Medicines Agency has approved the Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 

We are getting vaccines through this programme. But as the world’s largest pharmaceutical producer, perhaps Indian vaccines will also be available in Europe in the future. We are now working with the World Health Organisation on vaccine passports.

Tell us about vaccine passports.

Estonia is supporting the world during the pandemic with its smart digital solutions in education and health. We have partnered with the WHO and Estonian entrepreneurs are working to develop a globally acceptable digital immunization certificate, or vaccine passports.

An Estonian company Guardtime is working on it to make it smart phone compatible. You have to show the vaccine certificate during international travel. Some issues about worldwide acceptance of these certificates are being resolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Katrin Kivi
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp