Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

College girl to represent India in Eco pageant

Miss Eco India Harshita Bhambhani will represent India in Miss Eco International to be held in Egypt, between March 18 and April 6. A total of 70 women will be representing their countries at the event. The aim of the pageant, a project by the United Nations, is to spread awareness on the need to preserve environment. Since its inception, no Indian has won this title. The winner will get a chance to become a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations for one year. A Student of St Xavier’s College in Jaipur, Harshita says, “This pageant will help my voice to be heard on a global scale and will enable me to help the underprivileged voices which are often silenced.

On Women’s Day, CM appoints brave woman as SI

On the International Women’s Day, the Rajasthan government honoured a woman with the post of Sub-Inspector in police for her courage in combating armed goons. Vasundhara Chauhan, a Dholpur resident, had averted the attempt by some goons to free a criminal from police custody. On March 5, five armed goons intercepted a roadways bus and attacked the police guards accompanying a criminal named Dharmendra aka Lukka, convicted for life. As the criminals tried to snatch the firearms of the guards, Vasundhara and an RAC policeman Kamar Singh who were also travelling in the same bus, gathered courage and took on the criminals head-on. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directly offered an appointment to the young woman as a step towards women’s empowerment and to honour her courage.

Officials fined for not complying with RTI Act

The Rajasthan State Information Commission is looking rather active these days. Four government officials were recently fined by the Commission for not providing information under the RTI Act. While two officers of the Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj departments were fined Rs 15,000 each, another two officers of the Local Self-Government department will have to pay fines of Rs 5,000 each. The fine amount will be deducted from their salaries. These fines were imposed by State Information Commissioners Lakshman Singh and Narayan Bareth.

Brahma Kumaris bid fond farewell to Chief Dadi

The world’s largest spiritual organisation led by women, the Brahma Kumaris, bid adieu to their Chief Dadi, Hirday Mohini in a simple ceremony at the Shantivan campus in Abu Road on Saturday. The 93-year-old Dadi had passed away on March 11 at a Mumbai hospital. Described as a great yogi who has left a deep impression in the minds of countless people, Dadi Hirday Mohini was known for her spiritual wisdom and simplicity. Born in Karachi in 1928, Dadi Hirday Mohini was associated with the Brahma Kumaris from the age of eight.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com