STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaipur Diary

Miss Eco India Harshita Bhambhani will represent India in Miss Eco International to be held in Egypt, between March 18 and April 6.

Published: 15th March 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

College girl to represent India in Eco pageant
Miss Eco India Harshita Bhambhani will represent India in Miss Eco International to be held in Egypt, between March 18 and April 6. A total of 70 women will be representing their countries at the event. The aim of the pageant, a project by the United Nations, is to spread awareness on the need to preserve environment. Since its inception, no Indian has won this title. The winner will get a chance to become a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations for one year. A Student of St Xavier’s College in Jaipur,  Harshita says, “This pageant will help my voice to be heard on a global scale and will enable me to help the underprivileged voices which are often silenced. 

On Women’s Day, CM appoints brave woman as SI
On the International Women’s Day, the Rajasthan government honoured a woman with the post of Sub-Inspector in police for her courage in combating armed goons. Vasundhara Chauhan, a Dholpur resident, had averted the attempt by some goons to free a criminal from police custody. On March 5, five armed goons intercepted a roadways bus and attacked the police guards accompanying a criminal named Dharmendra aka Lukka, convicted for life. As the criminals tried to snatch the firearms of the guards, Vasundhara and an RAC policeman Kamar Singh who were also travelling in the same bus, gathered courage and took on the criminals head-on. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directly offered an appointment to the young woman as a step towards women’s empowerment and to honour her courage.

Officials fined for not complying with RTI Act
The Rajasthan State Information Commission is looking rather active these days. Four government officials were recently fined by the Commission for not providing information under the RTI Act. While two officers of the Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj departments were fined Rs 15,000 each, another two officers of the Local Self-Government department will have to pay fines of Rs 5,000 each. The fine amount will be deducted from their salaries. These fines were imposed by State Information Commissioners Lakshman Singh and Narayan Bareth. 

Brahma Kumaris bid fond farewell to Chief Dadi 
The world’s largest spiritual organisation led by women, the Brahma Kumaris, bid adieu to their Chief Dadi, Hirday Mohini in a simple ceremony at the Shantivan campus in Abu Road on Saturday. The 93-year-old Dadi had passed away on March 11 at a Mumbai hospital. Described as a great yogi who has left a deep impression in the minds of countless people, Dadi Hirday Mohini was known for her spiritual wisdom and simplicity. Born in Karachi in 1928, Dadi Hirday Mohini was associated with the Brahma Kumaris from the age of eight.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp