Maoist commander killed while planting IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Maoist militia commander was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that he was planting to target the security forces in the strife-torn district of Bijapur, about 400 km south of Raipur, a senior police officer said.

“The Maoist, identified as Sunil Padam, was killed in an IED blast. He was an IED expert in Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the banned organisation. The rebels through the IED had planned to harm the forces deployed to provide security to the ongoing road construction works in the region,” said Kamal Lochan Kashyap, Bijapur district superintendent of police.

Following the explosion, the other rebels abandoned the body of the deceased cadre and escaped into the nearby forest.

There is no report of any injury sustained by the troopers. The body of the Maoist has been sent for the post-mortem.