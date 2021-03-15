STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadda to hold roadshow and rally in West Bengal's Bishnupur tomorrow

Published: 15th March 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda will be on a one-day visit to West Bengal tomorrow.

He will hold a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district at 11 am in support of the BJP candidate.

Later in the day, he will chair a meeting to review election preparedness with Bishnupur district office-bearers.

After this Nadda will address a public rally at Ghaushali Para Kali Mandir ground in Kotulpur at 3 pm.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

BJP is using all its resources to defeat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the last ten years.

BJP chief Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are doing marathon rallies and other election-related programmes in the state.  

