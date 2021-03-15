STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand govt to withdraw COVID-19 rules violation cases against 4,500 persons

Published: 15th March 2021 12:27 PM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said that the Uttarakhand government has decided to withdraw cases registered in connection with COVID-19 rules violation during lockdown against over 4,500 individuals, who were distributing food or helping people.

"We had decided to withdraw cases registered in connection with COVID19 rules violation during lockdown against over 4,500 individuals, who were distributing food or helping people. I have ordered to withdraw these cases in a day or two," Rawat told ANI.

Meanwhile, he also said that the COVID-19 report is not necessary to participate in the upcoming 'shahi snans' (holy bath) during the Kumbh Mela.

"I had asked not to stop people from coming here but they must follow COVID guideline. Devotees were afraid that they will not be allowed to enter if their COVID report will not negative on which I confirmed, the report is not needed," said Rawat.

"Around 32-33 lakh devotees people participated in first 'shahi snan' and they left for their home peacefully. However, the upcoming three 'snans' will be challenging. We have increased bus services four times to help people reach Kumbh Mela easily from the border," he added.

The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. 

