STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Week-long lockdown begins in Nagpur amid rising COVID-19 cases, top cop visits main roads

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar visited some of the main roads here in the morning and reviewed the implementation of the lockdown, which will remain in force till March 21.

Published: 15th March 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

lockdown

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NGAPUR: A week-long lockdown with strict curbs came into force in Nagpur on Monday to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and officials warned of stern action against those violating the protocols here in Maharashtra.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar visited some of the main roads here in the morning and reviewed the implementation of the lockdown, which will remain in force till March 21.

According to the district administration, unnecessary movement of people will not be allowed on streets.

Kumar said there are 99 check points across Nagpur and eight on the city's border.

Besides, 99 mobile patrolling vehicles, two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), sixplatoons of the RCP (riot control police) and 500 Home Guards were deployed for proper implementation of the lockdown, he said.

The official said during the lockdown, only one person would be allowed to travel on a two-wheeler and two persons in a four-wheeler.

However, two persons will be permitted on a two- wheeler only if they have to go to a hospital or for vaccination, he said.

Residents of Nagpur were being allowed to travel to other cities as per guidelines laid down by the district administration.

Passenger and goods vehicles going out or passing through Nagpur were allowed to move via the Outer Ring Road, according to police.

In view of the curbs, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court will hear matters through video-conferencing from Monday till March 21.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday announced the week-long "strict lockdown" in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases here.

On Sunday, the district reported 2,252 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths to the disease.

The COVID-19 tally in the district stood at 1,70,502, as per official data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown Nagpur Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp