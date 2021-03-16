STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: Students’ body asks parties to clear stand on CAA

AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said they would take out a statewide bike rally on March 20 to press for the repeal of CAA.

Published: 16th March 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

The president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath (Photo | Facebook)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the Assam poll campaign heats up, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has asked the political parties to clear their latest position on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

AASU president, Dipanka Kumar Nath said the students’ organisation would take out a statewide bike rally on March 20 to press for the repeal of CAA and create awareness among people against forces that favour the controversial law.

“Ignoring the Assam Accord, the BJP has prepared a blueprint to destroy Assam by dumping the illegal immigrants on the state. The state’s indigenous people and AASU have to resist it. Five people had lost their lives in the agitation against CAA but that could not dissuade people from continuing with their protests. AASU and the people of Assam have rejected this law and will never accept it,” Nath said.

The CAA, which seeks to protect the non-Muslim immigrants who entered India till December 31, 2014, is in conflict with the Assam Accord. The Accord, signed by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985, says the immigrants irrespective of faith, who entered Assam after March 24 (midnight), 1971 are to be detected and deported. The National Register of Citizens of 1951 was updated in the state based on this cut-off date.

Insisting on the deportation of every immigrant, who came after the 1971 cut-off, the AASU president said if CAA is implemented, it would destroy Assam’s language, culture, and literature and reduce the indigenous communities to the minority. He appealed to all indigenous communities to be on alert.

Nath slammed the BJP, which heads the state’s ruling coalition, alleging the party was trying to polarize the voters on the lines of religion ahead of the polls.

“We all must stand up against this evil force. We have to defeat the forces which favour CAA,” he insisted.

The Congress is the only political party in the state which has launched an anti-CAA campaign heading to elections. It has made an appeal to people to reject political parties which endorse CAA.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam polls Assam elections Assam assembly elections Assam assembly polls Assam polls 2021 Assam elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp