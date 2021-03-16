Body of missing police driver found in canal of Rajasthan's Kota

By PTI

KOTA: The body of a man working as a driver in Rajasthan Police was found in a canal along the Kota-Bundi national highway on Tuesday, nearly three days after he went missing, officials said.

Ashok Kumar Choudhary (48) of Haryana's Rohtak, who was posted at the Motor Transport Office here, had gone missing on Saturday night, they said.

His motorcycle was found in the same canal on Monday morning, the police said.

A case was lodged under section 174 of the CrPC to ascertain the cause of death, and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, Circle in-charge, Nayapura police station, R P S Shankarlal said.

Prima facie, it seems Choudhary fell into the canal along with the two-wheeler while going home on Saturday night and drowned, Shankarlal said, adding that no injury marks were found on the body.