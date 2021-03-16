STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: No entry for spectators without masks at Raipur stadium

The opposition BJP on Monday had slammed the Congress government in the state for allegedly failing to ensure strict compliance of safety protocols during the RSWS cricket matches.

Published: 16th March 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur (photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

RAI[PUR: The local administration in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Tuesday announced that spectators who don't wear masks will not be allowed to enter Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium during the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) cricket tournament.

The RSWS T20 tournament is being played between legend teams of six nations, including India, at the stadium in Nava Raipur from March 5, to create awareness towards road safety.

A large crowd of viewers were seen enjoying the last few matches in the stadium without wearing masks.

"In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that the entry will be prohibited to spectators who don't wear masks," an official from the public relations department said.

Necessary action will be taken against people who are found without masks, he said.

According to the tournament schedule, only four matches are left to be played, including the final game scheduled on March 21 and the semi-finals on March 17 and 19.

The opposition BJP on Monday had slammed the Congress government in the state for allegedly failing to ensure strict compliance of safety protocols during the RSWS cricket matches.

"Why has the state government remained silent about violations of coronavirus preventive guidelines in the stadium? Thousands of people in the excitement of watching matches were neither concerned about social distancing nor wearing masks," state BJP spokesperson Anurag Singhdeo had said.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases since the last one week, with Raipur accounting for most infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raipur stadium Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp