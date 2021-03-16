STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Fresh restrictions in eight wards of Ahmedabad city

Night curfew is already being enforced in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a railway station in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday asked eateries, restaurants and malls to close down at 10 pm in eight wards of the city.

Night curfew is already being enforced in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad city reported 205 coronavirus cases on Monday.

Coronavirus cases have increased in Jodhpur (including South Bopal area), Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar wards of the city, the AMC said in a release.

"Due to high number of cases in these eight wards it is directed that restaurants, malls, show-rooms, tea stalls, namkeen stores, cloth stores, pan parlours, hair salons, spa, gyms and clubs will have to close at 10 pm," it said.

Besides, night food bazaars in Manek Chowk and Raipur will also have to be closed at 10 pm, it said.

Of the eight wards, seven are in the western part of the city while Maninagar is in the eastern part.

Opposition Congress has taken objection to large crowds at the newly built Narendra Modi stadium where T20 matches are being played between India and England.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Ahmedabad Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp