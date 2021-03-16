COVID-19: Fresh restrictions in eight wards of Ahmedabad city

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday asked eateries, restaurants and malls to close down at 10 pm in eight wards of the city.

Night curfew is already being enforced in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad city reported 205 coronavirus cases on Monday.

Coronavirus cases have increased in Jodhpur (including South Bopal area), Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar wards of the city, the AMC said in a release.

"Due to high number of cases in these eight wards it is directed that restaurants, malls, show-rooms, tea stalls, namkeen stores, cloth stores, pan parlours, hair salons, spa, gyms and clubs will have to close at 10 pm," it said.

Besides, night food bazaars in Manek Chowk and Raipur will also have to be closed at 10 pm, it said.

Of the eight wards, seven are in the western part of the city while Maninagar is in the eastern part.

Opposition Congress has taken objection to large crowds at the newly built Narendra Modi stadium where T20 matches are being played between India and England.