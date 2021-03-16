HC asks JNU to respond to plea by activist Natasha Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD third semester

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNU's reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last year's north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third semester of the PhD programme.

Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the plea.

In her plea, Narwal has also sought direction to the varsity to provide login ID and credentials for completing the provisional registration process.

She has also sought direction to facilitate access to her PhD supervisors through video conferencing for the purpose of completion/ participation in her PhD course.

In her plea filed through advocates Adit Pujari and Kunal Negi, Narwal has sought permission to access monetary scholarship/ fellowship as is her entitlement as a PhD student of the university.

Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail since last year, was named as an accused by the Delhi Police in three FIRs registered in connection with the protest during the violence in north-east Delhi in 2020.

She was arrested on May 23 last year in connection with a case related to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Jafrabad of north-east Delhi but was granted a bail thereafter.

However, soon after getting bail, she was re-arrested by police on May 24, 2020 in another case and is in judicial custody.

She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in north-east Delhi violence matter.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.